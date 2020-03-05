Sanders welcomes Warren’s supporters, former opponents show their support

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race for president on Thursday, which sparked reaction from her former opponents.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont welcomed her supporters to his campaign, while others complemented her on a hard-fought run.

“I’ve known Senator Warren for some 20 years,” Sanders said. “She’s very focused, very disciplined, very hardworking, and today I would simply say to her supporters out there of whom there are millions, we are opening the door to you.”

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar called Warren a friend and said she looks forward to continue working with her in the Senate, while former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said she’s the kind of leader Americans are fortunate to have.

Locally, Governor Charlie Baker weighed in, saying the Senator worked hard on the campaign trail.

“It’s an endurance race to begin with, and you’re constantly going from state to state,” Baker said. “I don’t think anybody would question the heart and soul she put into it.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)