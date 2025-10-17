SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sandwich fire department honored a sixth grade student for her quick thinking during a fire at her home last week.

Maliah Gonzalez had just learned about fire preparedness during a school assembly the day before and called 9-1-1 herself when it happened.

“Grabbed the dog and her sister, and evacuated the home safely to their meeting spot,” Andrew Mandel of the Sandwich fire department said. “Just like how a home safety plan is supposed to go.”

In addition to the special award, the Sandwich fire department also treated Gonzalez’s class to a pizza party.

