Sandwich highway on-ramp closed as crews clean up overturned dump truck

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A highway on-ramp in Sandwich remains closed as crews work to clean up an overturned truck that spilled debris across the highway, state police said.

Pictures shared by state police show crews working to clean up the overturned truck on the ramp from Route 6 westbound to Route 130. The ramp from Route 130 to Route 6 westbound remains open.

No additional information was immediately released.

#MAtraffic update: Ramp from Rte 6 WB to Rte 130 in #Sandwich is still closed. Cleanup underway. Ramp from Rte 130 to Rte 6 WB remains open. pic.twitter.com/YIOGc4M3Rl — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 28, 2019

