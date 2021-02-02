Sandwich home buckles under force of relentless coastal flooding

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Some areas along Cape Cod are feeling the impact of coastal flooding Tuesday after a massive winter storm walloped New England.

The damage to a home on Salt Marsh road is truly breathtaking. The foundation of the home was compromised due to rushing floodwaters and the entire home has buckled.

The home was previously damaged during a storm back in December.

“When the house was built, there was probably about 40 feet of beach in front of it,” one neighbor said. “It has just kept eroding back and it got damaged last year and then this year, it got undermined and the deck collapsed. And with this coming tide, it undermined the foundation and now the whole house is collapsed.”

Storm destruction along the water here in Sandwich. The building commissioner says this Cape home was damaged during a storm in December, but this week's nor'easter caused it to topple. @7News pic.twitter.com/DK9ruqoKG3 — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) February 2, 2021

It is just one of three houses on that particular street that suffered extensive damage during the nor’easter.

Around 4:30 p.m. the building commissioner evaluated the damage and did not officially condemn the homes however, they are uninhabitable.

The building commissioner told 7NEWS that he has spoken with the homeowners of all three properties and encouraged them to devise a plan with their insurance companies

They will have to find a way to make the homes safe or they will have to be torn down.

