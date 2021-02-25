Sandwich home collapses weeks after storms battered coastline

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Another home collapsed in Sandwich Thursday after storms hit earlier this month.

Firefighters took photos of the home on Salt Marsh Road that show the home almost completely off its foundation.

Winter weather caused a lot of damage to coastal communities a few weeks ago.

Crews on Cape Cod had to demolish another home in Sandwich after officials deemed it unsafe to live in.

