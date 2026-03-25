SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sandwich man has been charged with the murder of his sister.

Kenneth Beltrame, 67, was arrested and will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Sandwich police responded to a home for a well-being check.

When they arrived, police say they found Beltrame outside of the home, and he told them his sister was inside the home, dead.

Police say they found Jennifer Beltrame, 61, inside the home dead with obvious signs of trauma to her body.

Kenneth was interviewed amid the investigation and was ultimately charged with murder.

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