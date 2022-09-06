SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Sandwich Police are searching for three dirt bikers who were driving recklessly on Sunday.

Video, captured on Sunday, shows the bikers driving off the road onto the grass and weaving through telephone poles. One can be seen crossing into the opposite lane toward oncoming traffic.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Sandwich Police.

