SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Sandwich police are investigating a crash Wednesday between a pickup truck and a school bus.

Officers responding to a reported car crash involving a Sandwich Public Schools bus at the intersection of Farmersville and Cotuit roads around 2 p.m. found a pickup truck with moderate damage and a school bus from Oak Ridge School with minor damage, according to Sandwich fire officials.

The driver of the pickup was treated and taken to Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries.

All 15 students and the bus operator were relocated back to the school were they were evaluated. Two occupants were taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)