SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer was hospitalized after a police cruiser was involved in a rollover crash on the way to a call on Cape Cod Thursday, according to the Sandwich Police Department.

At around 9:15 a.m., an officer was responding to a reported overdose in East Sandwich when a vehicle struck the police cruiser at Cotuit and Quaker Meeting House roads, the department said.

The Sandwich police cruiser, which had its lights and sirens on, rolled over as a result of the crash.

The officer was removed from the vehicle and taken to Cape Cod Hospital, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, firefighters determined.

The crash remains under investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

