SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was evaluated for smoke inhalation and exhaustion after a blaze tore through a restaurant in Sandwich on Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of smoke coming from behind Captain Scott’s Restaurant on Tupper Road around 5:30 a.m. found heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the building.

During the firefight, officials say crews noticed a gas leak in the building and it was later extinguished using an excavator to peel apart the building.

Forty four firefighters responded to the scene. One firefighter was treated but not transported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

