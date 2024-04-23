FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old employee of a panini restaurant chain was identified as the man found dead in the trash area near the shop’s Framingham location Saturday, officials said.

At around 10 p.m., Anthony Junior Lopez, who worked at Hot Table, was found behind the restaurant at 1 Worcester Road with “obvious trauma to his body,” according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Chief of Police Lester Baker.

Lopez had been working at the restaurant that night, according to the statement. A ruling on his cause of death is still pending and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information or who may have seen something unusual in the area of 1 Worcester Road last night is asked to call Framingham Police at 508-532-5923.

