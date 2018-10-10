BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sandwich woman accused of dragging a pedestrian from Chinatown to Route 93 with her car before driving off in 2016 pleaded guilty to several charges Tuesday.

Xiao Ying Zhou, 47, is set to be sentenced at Suffolk Superior Court Thursday afternoon after she pleaded guilty to the charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a collision causing personal injury, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Suffolk County District Attorney John P. Pappas announced.

Zhou struck a now 51-year-old woman and her husband as they crossed Kneeland Street in Chinatown during the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2016, according to prosecutors.

She allegedly kept driving onto Route 93 southbound with the woman trapped beneath her vehicle.

The victim sustained serious injuries but survived. She requires a walker for mobility, needs help with basic daily activities and lost the ability to grip objects with her right hand, prosecutors said.

The woman also underwent extensive skin grafts to her face, torso and legs, prosecutors added.

The victim and her husband are expected to appear in court during Zhou’s sentencing.

