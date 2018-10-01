FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts prison officials are investigating the death of a woman who was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2001.

A spokesman for the Department of Correction tells the Cape Cod Times that 43-year-old Erin Colleran was found unresponsive in her cell Wednesday at the state prison in Framingham. Cause of death was not immediately known.

Colleran was originally found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Skyler, in the family’s Sandwich home. The state’s highest court later reduced the conviction to second-degree murder, ruling there was no premeditation and that Colleran was severely depressed at the time.

Colleran has been eligible for parole for several years under the reduced sentence. Her lawyer filed a motion earlier this year to have her examined by a forensic psychologist.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)