PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Teamsters union and Republic Services will be back at the negotiating table Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the 15th day in the sanitation workers strike.

Both sides said they remain far apart on key issues.

The Boston City Council has called for the Teamsters and Republic to reach a deal, calling the strike a public health issue.

