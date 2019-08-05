JENKS, Okla. (WHDH) — A young child fascinated with sanitation workers and garbage trucks received a special surprise last week.

The child stands outside almost everyday to great Animal Waste Control worker Aaron Mitchell whether its 30 degrees or 100 degrees in Jenks, Oklahoma.

On Thursday, Mitchell surprised the boy with a toy recycling truck, bringing a smile to the boy’s face.

