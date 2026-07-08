BOSTON (WHDH) - Patients at Shriners Children’s Boston received a visit from a jolly pair Wednesday – Santa and Mrs. Claus came all the way from the North Pole to celebrate Christmas in July!

The couple first arrived on a ladder truck and were raised up to the sixth floor of the hospital where they waved to patients and families in the hospital’s clinic. From there, Santa and Mrs. Claus met with the children inside and enjoyed an ice cream party.

“Christmas in July is a joyful event that our hospital community looks forward to each year. When Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their firefighter elves ride down Blossom Street, everyone stops to watch the magic unfold,” said Frances Marthone, Administrator at Shriners Children’s Boston.

“They bring treats and gifts and celebrate the afternoon with our patients, which is a really wonderful opportunity for them,” said Lori Connolly, Director of Therapeutic Services at Shriners Children’s Boston.

The annual event is made possible by the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation, a nonprofit organization comprised entirely of volunteer firefighters from the Boston Fire Department who provide emotional and financial support to burn victims and their families. It was founded in 2002.

“Santa recognizes that the children here at this place deserve two Christmases a year,” said Steve Turley, Director of the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation.

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