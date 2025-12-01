BOSTON (WHDH) - Santa made a pre-Christmas arrival on Boston Common on Sunday thanks to his backup flight crew from Boston MedFlight.

St. Nick delivered a safety message and spread some holiday cheer for those in attendance.

The organization also hosted a toy drop for Boston-area kids in need with Christmas in the City.

Those gathered on the Common Sunday had the opportunity for a meet-and-greet with Santa, photos, hot cocoa, and a small token for every child.

