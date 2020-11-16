Santa Claus greets families at Salvation Army food pantry in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Santa Claus was on hand to greet families and take Christmas lists from children who stopped by the Salvation Army food pantry in Lynn on Monday.

Salvation Army officials say the need for food has increased in recent months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve gone from serving three days a week, about 60 families a day…Now we serve five days a week, 600 families a day,” said Captain Helen Johnson, of the Salvation Army.

Captain Kevin Johnson added the Salvation Army will also ensure that every child in Lynn has a toy on Christmas.

The Salvation Army has served more than 13 million meals in Massachusetts since March.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)