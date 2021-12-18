SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Santa Claus made a special trip from the North Pole to Salem, New Hampshire to surprise a young girl whose mother is undergoing cancer treatments.

The visit came after Corrine Murphy, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Maya, who is living with autism, were unable to attend an Autism Speaks event this year, the annual highlight of their holiday season.

“Me and Santa really wanted to do something, so we talked with the mall manager and we got it set up,” said Zachary Ryer, the Santa set manager at Rockingham Park Mall.

Mall staff even rounded up gifts for every member of the Murphy family.

Ryer said he was inspired to help the family after hearing their story because he also knows what it’s like to have a family member fighting cancer.

“It really hit home, as my mom last year was hit with terminal cancer and passed five weeks later,” he said. “It was just really important to come out and give her the Christmas she needs and that this family needs.”

Murphy said the act of kindness left her speechless.

“The whole community has been phenomenal…we’re so thankful…there really aren’t any words,” she said.

