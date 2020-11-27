(WHDH) — Santa Claus may be skipping his visit to the mall this year but he’s got great Wi-Fi at the North Pole.

Jolly Old Saint Nicholas is on Cameo, a website that let’s people pay for personalized shout-outs from celebrities.

“Taking pictures with Santa is something we’ve all grown up doing and unfortunately we’re just not able to do that this year, so cameo hopes to inject that magical moment for kids through this personalized video shout-out,” Cameo CEO Arthur Leopold said.

The site has a variety of Santas to choose from, including a puppet Santa.

Requesting a personalized video message is simple.

“You say who the Cameo’s for and what you want Santa to say,” Leopold explained. “Santa receives that request in the North Pole, he’ll complete it; you’ll then get a personalized video message from Santa.”

Cameo says their Santa shout-outs have been a hit with kids.

