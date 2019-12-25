Santa Claus visits newborns at Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - Santa Claus spent time with newborns at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Monday and provided them with festive holiday attire.

With some help from his helpers, Santa visited with patients and families in the Klarman Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Project Sweet Peas teamed up with doctors and nurses at the hospital to spread the holiday cheer.

