‘Santa is watching’: West Bridgewater police issue reminder after stopping snow-covered vehicle

West Bridgewater police are warning drivers that they could end up on the Naughty List if they don’t clear the snow off of their vehicles before hitting the road.

As part of a “friendly reminder from our Midnight to 8AM shift,” West Bridgewater police shared photos of a motorist who was out driving in a car that was still completely covered in snow — except for the windshield.

“We understand sometimes you don’t want to get out of bed early in the morning, or that you may be running a bit late for school or work,” the post read. “However, please make sure to take the time to properly clean off snow from your car prior to heading out to start your day. Remember, Santa is watching…🎅🏻”