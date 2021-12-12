BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds came to Christopher Columbus Park for the North End’s 49th annual Christmas parade Sunday.

Santa Claus himself flew in via helicopter.

“When the helicopter is coming in, I watch the eyes of all the children and it’s amazing,” said organizer Robert Tomasome. “Gives me such a great feeling … no words to express that feeling. Makes it all worth it.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

