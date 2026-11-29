QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Santa Claus traded in his sleigh for a helicopter on Saturday, arriving at Pageant Field in Quincy to the applause of hundreds of children and families.

Santa, with two elves in tow, crossed the field and welcomed the families gathered.

Many kids lining the barricade shouted to Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

Quincy’s annual Christmas Parade is slated to begin at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

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