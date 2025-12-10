BOSTON (WHDH) - Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus took a break from the North Pole to pay a special visit to young patients at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston Wednesday.

The jolly couple made a grand entrance with some help from the Boston fire department — they rode in on a fire truck using the high-rise ladder to wave hello to patients through their windows.

“Another year coming down to see the kids at Shriners. The doctors and nurses in the hospital do fantastic work and we are more than happy to come down every year,” said Santa Claus.

Santa said he’s used to the heights and some obstacles that come with it.

“Oh it’s great. It is high up there but we get a lot higher in the sleigh,” he said. “We don’t usually worry about branches. It is the chimneys that we worry about every once in a while.”

The couple also visits the kids at Shriners every summer for their annual Christmas in July celebration.

