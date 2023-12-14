BOSTON (WHDH) - The holidays were in full swing at Shriners Children’s in Boston Wednesday as, for the 21st, year, the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation brought Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit patients at the hospital.

The burn foundation is a nonprofit group made up of Boston firefighters. On Wednesday, firefighters were on hand to help as Santa and Mrs. Claud arrived in a ladder truck before traveling up the side of the Shriners building to kick off their visit.

“Especially where most of our patients are burn survivors, having this positive relationship with firefighters and this community helps the kids to really find resilience,” said Jacqueline Raferty of Shriners Children’s Boston.

“We see all the joy that they bring to the kids when they come here,” Raferty continued. “So, we’re really grateful.”

With kids getting to spend some time with Santa and Mrs. Claud, the staff at Shriners Children’s said they’re just happy they can help bring some holiday happiness to children who need it.

“We’re just so grateful to have the support of the community here and for our patients to be able to engage in this during a hard time in their lives,” Raferty said.

Annual visitors during the holidays, Santa and Mrs. Claus also visit Shriners every year for their Christmas in July celebration.

