Santa parachutes to the ground in Quincy for annual Christmas festival

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Families lined up to watch Santa hit the ground via parachute in Quincy on Saturday afternoon at the annual Christmas City.

Old Saint Nick met with some excited children and parents at Hancock Adams Common and his hard-working elves also took a quick break from the North Pole to join him.

They all helped Santa spread some holiday cheer at the 66th annual Christmas City, a fun holiday weekend for families.

Each year, Quincy hosts a festival and a parade, all of which are free.

The annual Quincy Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday on Hancock Street.

