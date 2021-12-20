BOSTON (WHDH) - Santa brought some holiday cheer to the newborns at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Monday.

With just five days until the big day, the man in red, stopped by the NICU for his annual holiday visit to spend time with the babies and their parents.

Staff at the hospital say they’re especially glad to see Santa this year, after having to skip his 2020 visit due to the pandemic.

