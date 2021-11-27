BOSTON (WHDH) -

Santa decided to take something different from his sleigh and reindeer when he dropped by Boston Common on Saturday.

He rode in on a Medflight helicopter as part of an annual event in its 19th year, organized by the medical rescue company.

“This is our first year back after Covid … it’s really special to us, for the crew and our families, to all be together again and safe doing it,” said Christine Muszalski

