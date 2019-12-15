Santa trades sleigh for helicopter, lands in North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Santa left the sleigh at home Sunday and made a grand entrance to Boston’s North End in a helicopter, as part of an annual tradiation.

Santa greeted kids as part of the 48th annual Christmas parade, starting at Christopher Columbus Park and going through the streets of the North End on a fire engine.

Residents said they were thrilled to see Santa’s effect on the kids attending the parade.

“What brings me out is all these children … most of all my little nephew which is my sister’s grandson,” said Salvatrice Ciappina.

