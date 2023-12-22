BOSTON (WHDH) - Santa traded his sleigh for a boat and brought special guests with him to spread holiday cheer in the Seaport Friday.

Just days before Christmas, Santa and Bruins mascot Blades celebrated the holiday with dozens of children from the South Boston Neighborhood House at the St. Regis Residences.

Rudolph was given the day off to prepare for Christmas travel, leaving Santa to cruise in on a water taxi.

The heartwarming event was put together as part of an effort to give 1,200 gifts to hundreds of families in need.

After his arrival, all the children were given a present from Old St. Nick, himself.

“This is a magical event for them,” one event organizer told 7NEWS. “The gift they’re getting from Santa really means something.”

“Many of them don’t have a Christmas tree at the house,” the organizer continued.

In addition to gifts, children were treated to hot cocoa and cookies, as well as a story by Santa.

When the sugar rush kicked in, they had their pick of holiday games to play, along with a final message from Santa.

“Christmas Eve is only a couple of nights away,” Santa said. “Don’t forget my milk and cookies.”

“Remember Santa loves you very much and I’m going to see you soon,” he added.

