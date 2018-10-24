Santander Bank teams with Boston nonprofit to raise money for homeless

(WHDH) — Santander Bank and a Boston-based nonprofit organization are teaming up to raise money for the working homeless population.

The program, called “In Someone Else’s Shoes,” is an initiative aimed at not only raising money but also social awareness of those who have jobs but not enough to make payments for costs such as rent, security deposits, and emergency management funds.

The Boston nonprofit, Heading Home, hopes to not only raise money for the cause but also to raise awareness about how respectful we are to each other.

“This program is not just about donating money,” said Michael Cleary, co-president of Santander Bank. “More importantly, it is also about raising awareness for the lack of respect in today’s society, starting a larger conversation, and building greater respect and empathy for one another through understanding.”

The project will urge participants to download a pedometer app that will track steps taken until Oct. 28. As part of the initiative, Santander will donate $10 for each mile walked, up to $200,000.

Art installations in Copley Square, The Greenway, and at MIT will see art installations that allow passersby to see an augmented reality experience of the plight of the working homeless.

To participate, you can download the “In Someone Else’s Shoes” app on your mobile device and use the pedometer to track steps through Oct. 28.

For more information on the initiative, visit the organization’s website here.

