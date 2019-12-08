Santas hit the slopes in Maine

A skier dressed as Santa Claus uses festive canes for ski poles while skiing at Sunday River during the ski resort's 18th annual Santa Sunday event, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Newry, Maine. In the name of charity, 160 skiing and snowboarding Santas raised $2,500 for the Sunday River Community Fund, a fund that benefits non-profits in area communities. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Kris Kringle is clearly comfortable on the snow.

More than 200 fully bedecked Santas took a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season to hit the slopes for charity at Sunday River.

The ski resort in Maine hosted the 20th annual “Skiing Santas” event on Sunday.

The right jolly ol’ elves on skis and snowboards participated in full holiday garb, including a white beard, red hat and red outfit.

“It’s really cool to just see everyone come together,” said Cadence Bachelder, 14, who took part in the event.

“It’s fun to see all the little kids that are like, ‘oh, look it’s Santa’ … and wave at them from the lift and say, Merry Christmas,” she said.

The event produced a red blur of skiers and snowboarders dashing through the snow, trying to make it downhill without falling or crashing into each other.

The event serves as a festive kickoff to both the holiday season and the skiing season. It raises money for the Sunday River Community Fund, a local charity.

