Santas surf the waves off Gloucester for charity

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Two Rockport teens rode the waves in Santa suits as the payoff to a bet for charity Sunday.

Jamison Wrinn and Noah Cook have been collecting socks for the homeless for the past few years, and as an incentive to get people to donate said that they’d surf in Santa suits if they got 500 pairs by Christmas.

A thousand pairs of socks later and they were out at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.

“The Cape Ann swell is pumping. And we would rather be nowhere else,” Wrinn said.

Cook said riding a surfboard in a wet Santa suit is difficult, but he was thrilled that the teens exceeded their goal.

“Just this whole thing has been absolutely amazing, the support of the community has been overwhelming the past few weeks,” Cook said.

