Santa’s Village offering free housing, higher wages as it looks to hire seasonal workers

JEFFERSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Santa’s Village in New Hampshire is preparing to open for the 2021 season and it’s offering an array of attractive incentives to college students who are interested in a summer job.

The popular amusement park in Jefferson announced in a Facebook post that it plans to offer free housing, complimentary utilities, and competitive wages to anyone who is hired for a full-time position.

Workers will also be given parkwide discounts on food and gifts, as well as entry tickets for themselves, family, and friends.

The seasonal jobs include weekend shifts during the months of May through December.

The park is also looking to hire workers under the age of 18.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)