JEFFERSON, N.H. (WHDH) - The amusement park Santa’s Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire is under investigation after an employee fell off a platform of a ride over the weekend.

An employee fell off a platform Saturday while a roller coaster was moving and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

