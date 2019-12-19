Sarah Sanders stokes Twitter feud with Biden

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An onstage moment from Thursday night’s Democratic debate has sparked a Twitter back-and-forth between President Donald Trump’s former spokeswoman and Joe Biden.

The former vice president imitated a stutter as he related a tale of how he connects with people as he campaigns, including a child who may have had a speech impediment.

Afterward, former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders seemed to imitate a stutter as she tweeted, “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate.”

Sanders followed up with a tweet saying she wasn’t making fun of anyone but “pointing out I can’t follow much of anything Biden is talking about.”

Biden suffered from a stutter as a child. After the debate, he tweeted in response, “I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter” and encouraged “empathy” to understand those who have experienced the same.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending