Sarah Sanders stokes Twitter feud with Biden

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An onstage moment from Thursday night’s Democratic debate has sparked a Twitter back-and-forth between President Donald Trump’s former spokeswoman and Joe Biden.

The former vice president imitated a stutter as he related a tale of how he connects with people as he campaigns, including a child who may have had a speech impediment.

Afterward, former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders seemed to imitate a stutter as she tweeted, “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate.”

Sanders followed up with a tweet saying she wasn’t making fun of anyone but “pointing out I can’t follow much of anything Biden is talking about.”

Biden suffered from a stutter as a child. After the debate, he tweeted in response, “I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter” and encouraged “empathy” to understand those who have experienced the same.

