An Oklahoma man will appear in court Thursday in that state to face charges after he allegedly threw a pipe bomb at The Satanic Temple in Salem earlier this month.

Surveillance footage showing a masked man in a tactical vest holding a pipe bomb near the site of the pipe bombing led investigators to Perkins, Oklahoma, where they arrested Sean Patrick Palmer, 49.

“Its relieving that they have the perpetrator in custody,” said Lucien Greaves, co-founder of The Satanic Temple. “If this had been constructed properly and it had gone off as intended it would have caused severe damage and could have killed people.”

The pipe bomb partially exploded and sparked a fire at 4 a.m. on April 8, damaging the building’s front porch.

The U.S. Attorney said a single human hair was located on the bomb containing a DNA profile.

Investigators say they also found a 6-page hand-written letter near where the pipe bomb was found addressed to “Satanist” and instructing them to “destroy the building to smite Satan”.

This isn’t the first time the temple has been attacked.

In 2022 a man was arrested for trying to light the building on fire, and earlier this year another man was arrested and charged with planning to bomb the temple.

To have someone actually go through with it makes these threats all the more real the co-founder of the temple.

“I wish people would take the time to learn about what we actually believe and do in the real world,” Greaves said.

Palmer will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

