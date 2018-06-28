YONGBYON COUNTY, North Korea (WHDH) — Recent satellite photos indicate that North Korea is continuing to make upgrades at the Yongbyon nuclear facility.

North Korea monitoring site 38 North, along with Airbus Defense and Space shared the commercial satellite images from last week.

The pictures provide evidence of fast-pace infrastructure improvements at the facility, according to the analysis of the photos by 38 North.

Among the upgrades completed are modifications to the cooling system on a plutonium production reactor and the construction of a non-industrial building.

This comes less than a month after President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after which he proclaimed that the North is no longer a threat.

38 North noted that the ongoing work shouldn’t be seen as having a relationship to North Korea’s commitment to denuclearize.

