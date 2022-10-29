BOSTON (WHDH) - Saturday, Oct. 29 is the last day to register to vote ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

In-person registration is available until 5 p.m., and online registration is open until midnight. Mail-in registration forms must be postmarked by the 29th.

This weekend is also Bostonians’ chance to vote early at Fenway Park. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30 starting at 11 a.m., people can cast their votes by entering through Gate A on Jersey Street.

