Saturday is National Margarita Day! Here’s a list of deals and discounts

(WHDH) — National Margarita Day falls on Saturday this year! Bars and restaurants across the United States are offering specials deals to those who want to celebrate the day.

The made-up holiday is held each year on Feb. 22.

Whether you like your margarita frozen or on the rocks, several popular restaurant chains will be serving up discounted tequila-based cocktails.

Below is a list of some deals that will be available on Saturday:

Buffalo Wild Wings: $7 for the Down South Margarita

Chili’s: $5 for the chain’s Presidente Margarita, $5 for the special Hearts on Fire ‘Rita

We asked artist @adehogue to bring the spicy flare of our $5 Hearts on Fire margarita to life and… hoo boy. We’re real thirsty all of a sudden… #MargGallery pic.twitter.com/ZnjUpQfQoC — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 19, 2020

99 Restaurant and Pub: $4.99 House Cuervo Margarita

Olive Garden: $5 Watermelon Margarita

On the Border: $5 1800 Grand ‘Ritas, $2 ‘Ritas

Yard House: Color-changing margaritas that turn from blue to purple

Travel agency Cheap Caribbean says it is giving away free margaritas and will Venmo $10 to the first 100 people who tweet a photo holding a margarita on Saturday. Twitter users must tag @CheapCaribbean.

This Saturday, you’re going to celebrate National Margarita Day like never before – we guarantee it. Don’t forget. You’re going to want to be here when it starts at 3 P.M. ET. #NationalMargaritaDay pic.twitter.com/AhMovSj1IW — CheapCaribbean (@cheapcaribbean) February 20, 2020

