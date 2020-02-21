Saturday is National Margarita Day! Here’s a list of deals and discounts

(WHDH) — National Margarita Day falls on Saturday this year! Bars and restaurants across the United States are offering specials deals to those who want to celebrate the day.
The made-up holiday is held each year on Feb. 22.
Whether you like your margarita frozen or on the rocks, several popular restaurant chains will be serving up discounted tequila-based cocktails.
Below is a list of some deals that will be available on Saturday:
Buffalo Wild Wings: $7 for the Down South Margarita
Chili’s: $5 for the chain’s Presidente Margarita, $5 for the special Hearts on Fire ‘Rita
99 Restaurant and Pub: $4.99 House Cuervo Margarita
Olive Garden: $5 Watermelon Margarita
On the Border: $5 1800 Grand ‘Ritas, $2 ‘Ritas
Yard House: Color-changing margaritas that turn from blue to purple
Travel agency Cheap Caribbean says it is giving away free margaritas and will Venmo $10 to the first 100 people who tweet a photo holding a margarita on Saturday. Twitter users must tag @CheapCaribbean.
