QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Congress designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day back in August 1994.

Remembrance events are held every year at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

This year’s commemoration ceremony will continue as planned, despite an attack that killed three people earlier this week.

The 1941 attack on the Hawaii Naval Base killed 24 hundred Americans. The surprise raid kickstarted the United States’ involvement in WWII.

Quincy High School is holding a ceremony Saturday afternoon to honor local WWII Veterans.

The event begins at 1 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium.

