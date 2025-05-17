We’re waking up to a lot of clouds and fog. Storms are in the forecast for today, but you’ll also find time you can get outside. Some of these storms could be on the strong side later today.

The best chance for severe storms for us will be west later today into western Worcester County and southern New Hampshire. Here there will be more instability for storms to become stronger. There’s still a chance a storm or two could become severe within MetroWest.

Below are a couple of radar snapshots to give you an idea of the timing. There’s a chance for a shower or storm by late morning into the early afternoon. Then we’ll get some sunshine. Another round of storms develops in the afternoon, moving west to east through the evening.

It’s warm and muggy today. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s. Highs reach the 70s, upper 70s if you get more sunshine.