If you have $2 burning a hole in your pocket, it might be worth your while to spend it on a Powerball ticket on Saturday.

The Jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is an estimated $403 million, with a cash option prize hovering around $243 million.

It will be the game’s highest since a $487 million winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire earlier this year.

Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. at any Massachusetts Lottery retailer?

