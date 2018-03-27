(WHDH) – Two Massachusetts based companies joined forces to bring the Dunkin’ Donuts motto – America Runs on Dunkin’ – to life.

Dunkin’ Donuts and athletic shoe company, Saucony, teamed up to create a Dunkin’-themed running show just in time for the Boston Marathon.

According to Saucony, they’re intended to celebrate the relationship between running, coffee and donuts.

The design features a strawberry-frosted donut on the heel with sprinkles on the sides.

The shoes run at $110 a pair and can be pre-ordered on Saucony’s website.

