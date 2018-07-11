Saugus family returns home after house destroyed in massive blaze

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus family returned home Wednesday from a mission trip to Brazil to find their home destroyed in a massive fire.

The family is deeply religious and they are thanking God that they decided to extend their stay for just a few more days.

“I have my husband, I have my son and God is faithful,” said Pastor Elaine DeJesus after she saw the wreckage of her former home.

Her husband, Pastor Alexandre Silva and their 11-year-old son were due to return home Tuesday, the day of the blaze, but they had decided to extend their stay just days before.

Silva calls it a “miracle” he and his son were not inside as the flames erupted on the rear deck, where there were supplies, including a pile of rags that workers had been using, according to officials.

The multi-alarm fire that broke out at 81 Juniper Drive before 1 p.m quickly engulfed the home, causing and an estimated $750,000 in damage, according to State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Saugus Fire Chief Michael Newbury.

In the rubble, the family found a wedding album and a Bible untouched by the flames.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)