SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus family is going viral for a good cause.

Millions of people have eyed a video on social media that shows parents Courtney and Nick Dibisceglia changing not a diaper but a contact for their 1-year-old son, Nico.

Nico suffers from a rare genetic condition called COL4A1 that affects his eyesight.

“He was born with cataracts in both eyes that were impairing his vision,” mom Courtney said. “So now, they removed cataracts and use the contact lens and his glasses to help replace that lens.”

Twice a week the parents team up to clean and reinsert Nico’s contact.

“We’ve had to do it in the car, we have had to search for the contact with our flashlight,” Courtney said.

Recently the parents posted an eye-opening video demonstrating what it takes to get the job done and it’s gotten nearly 14 million views so far.

“We didn’t think much of it until Courtney went to get her hair done last week and everyone in the salon had seen the video,” said dad Nick.

The parents say they’re hopeful Nico’s story will make a difference in how other parents see things.

“There are a lot of vision things that can be helped and or prevent vision loss if it is caught early enough in babies,” Courtney said. And I just think a lot of parents don’t even know that you should be taking your kids to the eye doctor,” Courtney said.

The Dibisceglias said Nico’s vision is getting better and they hope that he will be able to drive when the time comes.

