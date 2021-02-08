Saugus homes flooded after motorist crashes into fire hydrant

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two homes in Saugus were left flooded after a motorist crashed into a fire hydrant on Monday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a crash on Vine Street found water gushing from the damaged hydrant, according Saugus Fire Captain Tom Dolan.

Firefighters were able stop the flow of water within 20 minutes but basements of two homes were flooded.

“Two homes needed there basements pumped out to keep it away from the electrical and their furnaces,” Dolan said. “They will be able to remain in their homes.

There were not reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

