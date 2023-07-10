SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus man accused of killing his roommate last week was arraigned in a Lynn courtroom on Monday as he faces a murder charge in the case.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said police were first called to a home on Essex Street on Friday around 6:30 a.m.

The DA said officers arrested George Finley, 64, at the house after investigators said he allegedly killed the man he shared the house with.

Finley pleaded not guilty to the murder charge against him on Monday.

He was held without bail and is due back in court in September.

