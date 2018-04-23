Saugus man accused of robbing liquor store with hypodermic needle

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - Saugus police arrested a 28-year-old man Saturday after he allegedly robbed a liquor store with a hypodermic needle, officials said.

Barre Hurley, of Saugus, was arrested near the intersection of Ballard Street and Spencer Avenue and is facing charges of armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon, Saugus Police Chief Domenic J. DiMella said in a statement. Hurley also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Amato’s Discount Liquors on Lincoln Avenue spoke with an employee who said he had just been robbed by a man who entered the store, brandished a syringe and fled toward Kane’s Donuts with an undisclosed amount of money.

Hurley is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lynn District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)